Mercedes-Benz testing new solar paint

From pv magazine Germany

Mercedes-Benz has shared what it describes as an “exclusive insight into research activities and future technologies,” showcasing several innovations currently under feasibility testing.

The innovations span a range of concepts, from augmented reality glasses to alternatives to leather, made from recycled plastic and biotechnologically produced materials.

Other developments include a regenerative brake integrated into the engine and transmission unit of electric cars, which is virtually maintenance-free and wear-free, as well as drive batteries regulated at the cell level.

Among the innovations is a “solar paint,” a PV coating designed for vehicle power generation. This coating consists of “innovative solar modules” just 5 micrometers thick, applied seamlessly to the car body like a wafer-thin paste.

The photovoltaic surface can be applied to any substrate, and the protective layer is a new type of nanoparticle-based paint that allows 94% of solar energy to pass through. At a weight of 50 grams per square meter, Mercedes-Benz is working to ensure the coating can cover all exterior surfaces of a vehicle, regardless of shape or angle.

Mercedes-Benz claims an efficiency of 20% for the solar paint. For a medium-sized off-roader, with a 11 sqm solar panel area, the coating could generate enough energy to cover up to 12,000 km per year, under ideal conditions and based on the solar irradiation at the company’s production site in Stuttgart, Germany.

It provided two operational examples. In Stuttgart, a Mercedes-Benz vehicle typically covers 52 km daily, with 62% of that distance powered by solar energy directly feeding the high-voltage battery. In Los Angeles, a customer could cover up to 100% of their daily journey using only solar energy.

Mercedes-Benz has offered few additional details about the cell technology, but said that the solar paint contains no rare earth elements or silicon. The material is made from non-toxic, readily available raw materials and is recyclable. It is also significantly cheaper to produce than conventional solar modules.

This is not Mercedes-Benz’s first solar initiative. Nearly three years ago, the company partnered with the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE to develop a solar roof for its “Vision EQXX” concept, using silicon cells.