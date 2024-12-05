EnerVenue to supply nickel-hydrogen batteries to RWE for pilot testing

From ESS News
Renewables giant RWE is set to deploy energy storage technology by metal-hydrogen battery manufacturer EnerVenue at a pilot project it is conducting at its testing facility in Milwaukee, in the US state of Wisconsin.
EnerVenue specializes in manufacturing high-efficiency metal-hydrogen batteries, and it released its latest generation nickel-hydrogen battery in September 2023. This is the product that will be tested by RWE, which will cycle the energy storage vessels (ESVs) at its testing facility to evaluate their performance characteristics as part of its pilot project.
ESVs offer long lifespans and can be efficiently and flexibly deployed thanks to their configurable product architecture. The most recent generation of the batteries can exceed a 30,000-cycle life and can cycle up to three times per day without rest.
Depending on the cycle rate, the ESV has an efficiency ranging from 80% to 90%, and its energy density per square foot is equal to, or better than lithium-ion batteries, according to EnerVenue.
