Sunrise brief: Corporate America vastly increases investment in solar and storage

Corporate America vastly increases investment in solar and storage Technology firms are the dominant industry investing in solar as electricity demand soars to keep pace with data center growth.

United States on track to install 0.7 GW of floating solar by 2033 Wood Mackenzie’s floating solar report projects that global floating solar markets will reach 57 GW of capacity by 2033. The U.S. market remains small due to limited land availability and high capex.

U.S. startup offers reversible fuel cell for remote locations HyWatts has developed the Powerplant-in-a-Box system, a reversible high temperature proton exchange membrane fuel cell that can also work as an electrolyzer, ensuring energy supply anywhere and anytime.

Sunnova to construct solar and storage microgrid for Penobscot Nation Sunnova will deploy a grid independent solar and storage project for a tribe located in Maine and Quebec.

Brown University’s solar project, the largest in the state, is complete MN8 Energy announced it completed construction of Brown University’s unprecedented solar facility.

New York community solar project 20% subscribed by local residents The 3.5 MW Clemons Road project consists of 6,427 solar panels that will produce enough electricity to offset 2,284 tons of CO2 annually and power the equivalent of 409 average homes per year.