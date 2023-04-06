Sunrise brief: Three groups propose CAISO interconnection reforms

LG reveals plans for U.S. heat pump factory LG Electronics North America has revealed plans to manufacture 100% electric heat pumps in the United States for the first time.

CAISO interconnection improvements proposed by SEIA, CESA, and CalCCA The trade groups proposed interconnection process improvements including more transparency on available and planned transmission, incorporating best practices of other grid operators, and raising the grid management fee to pay for additional staff.

Co-location, transferability and prevailing wages At the SEIA Finance, Tax and Buyers Seminar, Deloitte Tax discussed five potential pitfalls when interpreting and applying the IRA in these early days of its implementation.

50 states of solar incentives: Montana Montana, dubbed the Big Sky Country state, ranks 30th in the country based on its abundant hydro and wind resources, but is ranked 44th based on solar energy output.

Northeast workforce training for offshore wind, distributed solar Young adults are turning their attention to careers in environmental studies, including renewable energy development roles.

World’s largest advanced silicon EV battery material fab begins construction in U.S. A 20 GW initial production capacity will take place at the Washington state plant run by Group 14 Technologies.