Sunrise brief: Three groups propose CAISO interconnection reforms

Also on the rise: LG plans a heat pump factory, Toyota powers a factory with on-site solar, a review of Montana solar incentives, and more.

Image: Solar Energy Industries Association

LG reveals plans for U.S. heat pump factory LG Electronics North America has revealed plans to manufacture 100% electric heat pumps in the United States for the first time.

CAISO interconnection improvements proposed by SEIA, CESA, and CalCCA The trade groups proposed interconnection process improvements including more transparency on available and planned transmission, incorporating best practices of other grid operators, and raising the grid management fee to pay for additional staff.

Co-location, transferability and prevailing wages At the SEIA Finance, Tax and Buyers Seminar, Deloitte Tax discussed five potential pitfalls when interpreting and applying the IRA in these early days of its implementation.

50 states of solar incentives: Montana Montana, dubbed the Big Sky Country state, ranks 30th in the country based on its abundant hydro and wind resources, but is ranked 44th based on solar energy output.

Northeast workforce training for offshore wind, distributed solar Young adults are turning their attention to careers in environmental studies, including renewable energy development roles.

World’s largest advanced silicon EV battery material fab begins construction in U.S. A 20 GW initial production capacity will take place at the Washington state plant run by Group 14 Technologies.

Optimizing energy storage for performance and ROI Now that energy storage technologies are eligible for the investment tax credit, the central storage question is no longer whether to deploy it, but how much and how fast.

Toyota manufacturing plant in Alabama to power 70% of operations with solar The $49 million, 30 MW project will help Toyota on its path toward carbon neutrality by 2035.

