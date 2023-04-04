Sunrise brief: Federal government releases $1 billion in rural electric funding 

Federal government releases $1 billion in rural electric funding The Department of Agriculture is offering funding from the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to farmers, ranchers and other rural market end users such as tribal organizations to fund $1 million for clean energy projects, and $500,000 for energy efficiency upgrades.
Microgrid planned for tribal casino in San Jacinto, California Scale Microgrids will build a 1.5 MW solar plus 6 MWh battery storage system with the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians on the rooftop of the Soboda Casino Resort.
Enteligent releases dual solar optimizer with rapid shutdown, monitoring The residential solutions company introduced an optimizer model that can be paired to two solar panels.
Oregon utility files IRP, inaugural clean energy plan To address its clean energy goals, Portland General Electric forecasts a significant power capacity of 1.14 GW in summer, 1 GW in winter, and up to 2.5 GW nameplate capacity clean energy assets by 2030.
As electricity rates rose 7.5% last year, solar offers bill stability U.S. electricity rates have increased precipitously over time. Residential solar can act as a safeguard against utility rate uncertainty, according to a SunPower report.
