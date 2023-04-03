Enteligent releases dual solar optimizer with rapid shutdown, monitoring

Morgan Hill, Calif.-based Enteligent announced it has introduced a new rapid shutdown device (RSD) with module level power optimizers and a production monitoring system.

The device, called the Enteligent NMax Rapid Shutdown with Optimization, can be attached to a single panel or paired with two panels. The paired unit can support up to 900 W of maximum power. It offers a pass-through efficiency of 99.8% in full sun, and maximum power consumption by the device tops out at 1.8 W.

Power optimizers overcome an inherent limitation of PV string installations. In traditional stringed solar arrays, an entire string of panels will only produce as much as the weakest link in the string. This means that shading, soiling, or faults in the panel can severely cut down on electricity production. Power optimizers avoid this issue, allowing each individual panel to achieve its highest output without being affected by others in the array configuration.

The RSD/optimizer dynamically switches in and out of optimization mode when required, resulting in an average of 10% higher electricity from a typical rooftop solar installation, the company said.

The NMax model also has module-level monitoring for reporting solar generation statistics. The monitoring allows installers to validate the panels are functioning properly, helps service providers diagnose and troubleshoot module issues, and helps homeowners monitor performance.

Monitoring data reported includes voltage and current inputs and outputs, status errors, internal temperature, and the performance mode (passthrough, optimization, or stand-by). The rapid shutdown feature in the device is a microprocessor-controlled device for real-time response management.

Enteligent said the product offers a competitive alternative to the power optimizer space, which has typically been dominated by market leaders.

“Currently, over 80% of North American rooftop solar installations benefit from power optimization and panel-level monitoring, but this solution is only available from the two leading solution providers who form a market duopoly,” said Sean Burke, founder and chief executive officer of Enteligent.“It also brings alternatives to the solar installer community, who are eager to provide new offerings to differentiate from the large regional and national dealers.”

The product is available for order on the company’s website and sells for $65 or $70 per unit before tax.

The Enteligent NMax RSD with Optimization is compliant with NEC 2017 and 2020 and UL 1741. It has a NEMA Type 6P enclosure and is SunSpec RSD certified. Full specifications can be found here. The products are expected to be available in Q3 2023, sold via leading industry distributors like Power Store and ABC Supply.