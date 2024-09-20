In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

RE+ 2024: Key takeaways on the U.S. solar industry
The 4.9 earthquake that shook Anaheim on the last day of RE+ 2024 did little to rattle the enthusiasm seen and felt at the largest energy conference in North America.
World now has five times more PV than nuclear power
According to the World Nuclear Industry Status Report 2024, the world had 408 operational reactors producing 367 GW in the middle of the year, which is significantly less than installed capacity predictions for solar by the end of the year and five time less the world’s cumulative PV capacity.
U.S. residential solar prices hovering near all-time low
Average home solar prices are $2.69 per watt, said EnergySage.
Firebrick thermal energy storage could reach 170 GW in the U.S. by 2050
Firebrick heat storage technology, not batteries, will be used to store energy for industrial process heat in a 100% renewable energy system, says a study out of Stanford University.
End of the line for a U.S. solar giant
SunPower, one of the largest, oldest, and most influential solar businesses in the United States, has closed its doors. Residential solar installers in the United States have struggled as interest rates have risen and cash generation has emerged as an issue.
