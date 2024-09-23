Sunrise brief: The IRA: What’s to come, what’s to go

The IRA: What’s to come, what’s to go While we watch the spectacle of the 2024 elections unfold, it is wise to consider the implications of a repeal or rollback of the IRA.

Robots, sheep, SCADA, and more: Highlights from RE+ 2024 On day three at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim we saw the integration of natural agricultural processes alongside sophisticated solar technologies, with other exhibitors presenting everything from advanced hand tools to complex solar module manufacturing systems.

IEA calls for stronger solar, wind integration measures The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) latest report warns that failing to support integration at the point of deployment could jeopardize up to 15% of solar and wind projects by 2030. This shortfall would reduce their combined share of the global electricity mix by 5%.

Circular economy and solar photovoltaics: Is there a case for second-life PV modules? What happens to a solar PV module after its expected 25-year operational life?