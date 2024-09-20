Robots, sheep, SCADA, and more: Highlights from RE+ 2024

As Day 3 of RE+ Anaheim 2024 unfolded, the value of comfortable shoes became evident. The pace had slowed, with many taking it easy on the show floor after opting for an early night and planning for early departures. Meanwhile, the unsung heroes in the marketing departments were already busy dismantling their booths, preparing for their next destinations.

Be sure to check out the recaps from Day 1 and Day 2 as well!

Rennsteig Tools impressed attendees with their premium hand-operated crimpers, designed for quick bit exchanges to accommodate various connector types, retailing at approximately $450. The company also displayed its wire strippers and a machine crimper, designed for high-volume jobs.

ISRA Vision expressed enthusiasm about the growth of the U.S. solar market. A representative highlighted real progress in manufacturing, supported by newly signed deals that signaled a promising renaissance in the country’s industrial capabilities. For the first time, he noted, these agreements represented tangible action rather than just optimistic forecasts.

ISRA Vision’s technology plays a crucial role in the manufacturing process by scanning solar cells. On some of the larger 2 GW production lines, up to 40 different ISRA machines are employed. The company showcased one machine capable of scanning solar cells at speeds ranging from 800 to 1,200 millimeters per second, the rate depending on the desired sharpness of the image.

Trimark was on-site demonstrating the human-machine interface (HMI) component of their supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems. These systems are rack-mounted and touted for their flexibility to integrate with asset owners’ existing data acquisition frameworks.

The units feature uninterrupted power supplies, routers, and firewalls, all designed to comply with the North American Electric Reliability Corporation’s (NERC) stringent standards for data security hardening. Notably, some units are enhanced with controls that are only accessible locally via a secondary optical network. A representative highlighted that Trimark’s systems are deployed across some of the nation’s largest solar power plants, often customized at each inverter and linked through extensive on-site optical networks.

Illustrating the versatility of SCADA in action, the Solar-LIT booth presented its solar panel cleaning system, which operates autonomously and is driven by SCADA systems. These robots, powered by solar energy and supplemented by internal batteries, conduct their cleaning operations predominantly at night. The booth highlighted Solar-LIT’s involvement in a substantial 900 MW project in the UAE, where a single unit is able to clean between one and two megawatts of solar modules per evening. Additionally, the system can be expanded with a larger battery to increase capacity.

Optimized for specific layouts, the cost-effectiveness of these robots is notable, with expenses below half a cent per watt. Furthermore, the design allows the units to traverse between module racks via connecting tracks, enhancing operational flexibility.

The booth from the American Grazing Society featured live grazing animals, drawing considerable attention, including from the famous Tor “Solar Fred” Valenza, who filmed the exhibit. The discussions there spanned from pollinator-friendly initiatives to the practicalities of using sheep over mechanical lawnmowers.

American Grazing Society booth

Video source: – Tor “Solar Fred” Valenza

The pv magazine usa team, including Anne Fischer, Ryan Kennedy, and John Fitzgerald Weaver, was featured in a panel discussion hosted by Nico Johnson of the SunCast Podcast. The session provided a platform to discuss observations from the exhibition floor and broader industry trends.

With thousands of exhibitors and tens of thousands of attendees, the vast scale of the event presents a formidable challenge, even for the most seasoned journalists. The rapid growth of RE+ mirrors the expansion of interconnection applications, rendering it virtually impossible to explore every booth and delve into every innovation.

Here’s to another year at RE+, see you in Vegas on September 8th, 2025!

For more from RE+ 2024, download the pv magazine/RE+ special issue here.