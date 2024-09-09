On the occasion of RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, pv magazine is publishing a special edition on the latest developments in the U.S. photovoltaic market.
This pv magazine special edition celebrates the 20th anniversary of the RE+ event and provides an in-depth look at how the U.S. solar industry has evolved and grown since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. It also considers what the country’s impending 2024 elections could mean for the industry.
Highlights:
- Federal support for solar
- The IRA at work
- Different states, different solar
- and more…
Download the RE+ Special Edition 2024
This page was last updated on August 20, 2024.