RE+ 2024: Dragon scales, power ties, emergency chargers, and more

The full scale of RE+ became evident on its second day, with activity evident across multiple floors and adjacent buildings. Despite food centers running out of sandwiches and the Wi-Fi being overrun, the myriad of diverse booths and the electric atmosphere more than made up for those very minor inconveniences.

Spanning nearly 19 feet in length and well over six feet wide, the Tesla Cybertruck commandeered a significant area within Tesla’s booth, attracting numerous onlookers. More compelling, however, was a conversation pv magazine USA had with a Tesla Solar Roof installation expert. This specialist detailed the Solar Roof’s composition of energy-producing glass tiles and durable, corrosion-resistant steel tiles, its compliance with rapid shutdown regulations, the attic-based routing of its wiring, and how seamlessly the Powerwall 3 integrates solar and storage solutions.

Gripple presented its electrical balance of system support hardware, including the ground-mount CableSmart Double Hanger system and the adjustable, reusable Power-Tie for securing wiring. This latter product, depicted in the image below, comes with a unique key that allows field technicians to quickly adjust the tie down force, supporting up to 260 pounds.

Aispex’s emergency mobile charging products were showcased as highly mobile battery packs, designed to charge vehicles in locations where traditional electric vehicle chargers are impractical or too costly to install. Representatives at the booth discussed various entrepreneurial uses for the units, such as servicing parking lots at sporting events, aiding roadside emergencies, and catering to apartment dwellers lacking charging infrastructure. These LFP battery units range from 30 kWh to 160 kWh, with recent sales at $40,000 for a 30 kWh unit and just under $100,000 for a 120 kWh unit.

Certainteed displayed two innovative products: its Solar Shingle and the newly imported Sunstyle solar panels from Switzerland. The Solar Shingle, depicted in the image below on the left, is designed to integrate seamlessly with new roofs, replacing traditional materials and reducing overall installation costs. According to a Certainteed salesperson, the product is most cost-effective when included in new roofing projects due to savings in materials and labor where standard roofing material isn’t needed. The complete system, including all necessary hardware like inverters and fire-protection underlayers, costs roughly $2.50 a watt.

Meanwhile, the Sunstyle panels, also known as “Dragon Scale,” were praised by a roofer attending the convention for their optimal spacing from the roof, which allows for proper heat dissipation. Naturally, attendees were also marveling over their pleasing aesthetics.

Sol-Ark, an inverter manufacturer based in Texas, demonstrated its hybrid inverters capable of operating both on-grid and off-grid with battery support. These devices integrate multiple functions, including grid-forming capabilities, charge controllers, extra busbars and breakers, and DC combiners, into a single unit. This integration is reminiscent of how the telephone, modem, radio, and personal computer converged to create the smartphone.

With tens of thousands of attendees converging in Anaheim, rumors are circulating that 2024 might be the final year for this venue, as it struggles to accommodate the burgeoning growth of the solar industry. The event sprawled across at least eight distinct rooms, including a massive set of halls. Although navigating the venue initially required some orientation, attendees found the layout more navigable than in previous years.

For more coverage of RE+ 2024, download the pv magazine special issue here.