U.S. residential solar prices hovering near all-time low

Prices for residential solar installations are hovering around an all-time low, said marketplace platform EnergySage in its upcoming Marketplace Report.

Average prices on the EnergySage platform were $2.69 per watt for the first half of 2024, declining 4% from the second half of 2023. This is only 1% higher than the all-time low of $2.67 per watt in the first half of 2021, when U.S. residential solar experienced one of its largest growth cycles in history.

EnergySage operates a Solar Calculator that helps solar shoppers determine the potential benefits of solar on their home.

This marks the second consecutive six month period in which costs have fallen, following 2.5 years of cost increases amid pandemic-related supply chain constraints, said EnergySage.

“Steady supply and cooling demand stemming from policy changes like California’s net billing tariff and high interest rates are the likely drivers of the most recent price cuts,” said the report.

The report noted that nationwide, battery energy storage is increasingly being selected by customers in their solar projects. Storage attachment rates tripled year over year to 34% of solar projects nationwide in the first half of 2024.

Storage prices reached an all-time low of $1,133 per kWh. Coupled with net metering changes and more weather-related outages, the price drop is likely driving more customers to adopt storage than ever before, said EnergySage.

Residential solar quote for your home Now is a great time to begin your solar journey. If you want to make sure you’re finding a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage , a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20 to 30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them. Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisors to help you every step of the way. Get started here.