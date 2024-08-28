People on the move: Kinematics, Heimdall Power, Shiney.ai and more

Global grid optimization technology Heimdall Power will announce the appointment of 16-year Duke Energy executive Brita Osmundsvaag Formato as president of Heimdall Power Inc., the company’s new U.S.-based subsidiary. Following her 25-year career in the oil, gas, electricity and renewables industry–including at ExxonMobil–Osmundsvaag Formato will act as a liaison to major utilities as they look to Heimdall Power to significantly increase the transmission capacity of their aging grids. She joins as pressure to do so increases ahead of FERC’s upcoming 881 legislation in 2025.

Shiney.ai, which specializes in providing AI-driven solutions specifically tailored to each business to increase saIes efforts and improve the customer journey, added two new advisors to its board: Dirk Morbitzer and Antonio C. Cintra. Morbitzer brings a wealth of experience in the renewable energy markets, scaling companies, and the technology and AI sectors, while Cintra adds his deep expertise in business strategy and global market expansion.

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP announced that Bruce Grabow and Jennifer Brough joined the law firm as partners in the Energy, Infrastructure and Project Finance industry team and the Real Estate, Energy, Land Use & Environmental practice group. They were previously at Locke Lord LLP.

Kinematics, a specialist in intelligent motion solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Kyle Zech as the new chief operating officer (COO) as of August 2024. Zech is the longest-serving member of the executive leadership team, and in his 13 years with Kinematics has been instrumental in helping the company grow through roles in account management, sales, commercial, product management, and more. In his new role, Zech will focus on developing a strategic vision for operations, delivering innovation in the company’s supply chain and factory performance.