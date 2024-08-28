SolarLeaf ‘panel-level storage’ can be rolled out on commercial rooftops even easier

From ESS-news.com
Solar and energy storage software company Energy Toolbase has linked up with Yotta Energy to simplify planning and deployment of the latter’s solar-panel-level energy storage product.
The SolarLeaf product offered by Texas-based solar equipment supplier Yotta provides direct-current (DC)-coupled modular storage for commercial customers.
According to Yotta, its SolarLEAF Battery (SL-1000) and 208 V and 480 V three-phase microinverters work seamlessly together as a fully integrated energy storage system that properly integrates behind photovoltaic modules on commercial rooftops.
The system is engineered with an advanced passive thermal regulation technology, which is said to maximize the life and performance of the battery under extreme thermal conditions.
Now, Energy Toolbase has announced the configuration of its Acumen EMS energy management system product and its monitoring solution, ETB Monitor, for use with SolarLeaf systems.
The collaboration will enable modeling of storage-related savings and energy dispatch scenarios, simplifying the planning and deployment of SolarLeaf set-ups.
