Sunrise brief: Back to school on electric buses

Canada to impose 100% tariff on Chinese EVs The tax will apply to electric and certain hybrid passenger automobiles, trucks, buses, and delivery vans as well as fuel-cell vehicles. A 25% tariff will be applied to steel and aluminum from China.

Back to school on electric buses Operator First Student committed to deploying 30,000 EV school buses by 2035.

New process to recover silver from end-of-life solar cells achieves 98% efficiency Scientists have used hydrometallurgical and electrochemical processes to recover pure silver from solar cells. The proposed technique also utilizes a method known as electrodeposition-redox replacement, which reportedly increases the silver recovery rate.

Clearway closes $550 million financing for solar-plus-storage project in Kern County The 140 MW solar and 472 MWh storage project is expected to generate enough electricity to power 63,000 homes.

Construction begins at Arevon 192 MW solar project in Indiana Along with a 73 MW project, the two Pike County projects represent almost $400 million in investment.