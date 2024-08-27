Clearway closes $550 million financing for solar-plus-storage project in Kern County

Clearway Energy Group closed $550 million in construction financing and started construction on its Rosamond South I solar and storage project in Kern County, California.

The project is expected to become operational in 2025, and with 140 MW solar and 472 MWh in energy storage capacity, will generate enough electricity to power over 63,000 homes every year.

“Kern County has long served as a critical provider of our country’s energy,” said Brooks Friedeman, vice president of Capital Markets at Clearway. “We are pleased to invest in and help continue Kern County’s energy leadership through our Rosamond South solar and storage project, which will provide reliable and low-cost power when needed most.”

Rosamond South 1, which is referred to as Golden Fields Solar IV LLC by its off takers, is under long-term contracts with several California load-serving entities, including 15-year agreements with MCE, The University of California, Rancho Cucamonga Municipal Utility, Eastside Power Authority, and City of Moreno Valley.

The project consists of JA Solar modules, Nextracker trackers and the BESS is provided by Wartsila.

To finance the $550 million construction loan for the solar and storage projects, Clearway assembled a bank consortium consisting of Societe Generale, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Siemens Financial Services, Commerzbank, CoBank, DNB Bank ASA, and Nord/LB.

Clearway said more than 400 union labor jobs will be created during construction, which is being led by EPC contractor McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. Labor partners included Laborers Union 220, Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, Operating Engineers Local 12, IBEW Local 428, Ironworkers Local 416 and Local 433.

The project will bring Clearway’s operating footprint in Kern County to over 1,500 MW of wind, solar, and energy storage, which together contribute over $20 million in property taxes to the county each year.