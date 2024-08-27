Construction begins at Arevon 192 MW solar project in Indiana

Arevon Energy announced it has begun construction on a 192 MW solar project in Pike County, Indiana. The developer, owner and operator held a groundbreaking event August 21.

Ratts 1 Solar project is located in the city of Petersburg, adding enough power for the equivalent demand of about 24,000 homes once completed. Along with the 73 MW Heirloom Solar project also developed by Arevon, the two projects represent nearly $400 million in investment in Pike County.

“This project is an important part of our overall power supply portfolio. It is an Indiana resource and will aid IMPA in achieving our mission of bringing a low cost, reliable, and environmentally responsible power supply to our 61 member communities,” said Kyle Brouillette, senior vice president, market operations and planning at Indiana Municipal Power Agency.

Construction of the projects is expected to employ 200 full-time workers. Primoris Renewable Energy is operating as the projects’ construction contractor.

“The conversion of some of our fields from growing traditional crops to also housing solar panels is an exciting opportunity for our community,” said Dr. Suzanne Blake, Ratts 1 Solar Project participating landowner.

In addition to Ratts 1 Solar and Heirloom Solar, Arevon issued announcements on a $352 million financing package to build the 228 MWdc Posey Solar Project in Indiana and announced the start of construction in May. The company said it will announce the start of construction of an additional utility-scale project in Indiana in the coming weeks