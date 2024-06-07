In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

What solar modules are the best? 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard from ndependent test lab Kiwa PVEL names 53 manufacturers and 388 models–a record number of Top Performers in the ten-year history of the Scorecard.

World’s largest solar plant tops out at 3.5 GW China Green Development Group switched on the massive Midong solar project in Urumqi, China’s Xinjiang region. The project required an investment of CNY 15.45 billion ($2.13 billion).