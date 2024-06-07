In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

Shutterstock

Share

Solar module tariffs likely to increase prices  Clean Energy Associates summarizes seven solar module trade policies and solar panel import tariffs currently in place, some of which have significantly increased, or will increase, the cost of hardware imports into the United states  91% to 286%.

Six Flags Los Angeles goes solar Recom Technologies, a European PV module manufacturer, has partnered with Solar Optimum to supply solar panels for a solar carport project at the Six Flags amusement park in California.

Six Flags goes solar
RECOM & Solar Optimum Car Port Installation at Six Flags Magic Mountain

What solar modules are the best? 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard from ndependent test lab Kiwa PVEL names 53 manufacturers and 388 models–a record number of Top Performers in the ten-year history of the Scorecard.

World’s largest solar plant tops out at 3.5 GW China Green Development Group switched on the massive Midong solar project in Urumqi, China’s Xinjiang region. The project required an investment of CNY 15.45 billion ($2.13 billion).

Fronius unveils residential string inverter for rooftop solar  The Fronius Gen24 inverter comes to North America after success in Europe.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.