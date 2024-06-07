In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

Solar module tariffs likely to increase pricesClean Energy Associates summarizes seven solar module trade policies and solar panel import tariffs currently in place, some of which have significantly increased, or will increase, the cost of hardware imports into the United states 91% to 286%.
Six Flags Los Angeles goes solarRecom Technologies, a European PV module manufacturer, has partnered with Solar Optimum to supply solar panels for a solar carport project at the Six Flags amusement park in California.
What solar modules are the best?2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard from ndependent test lab Kiwa PVEL names 53 manufacturers and 388 models–a record number of Top Performers in the ten-year history of the Scorecard.
