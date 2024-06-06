World’s largest solar plant goes online in China

China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corp and Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) carried out the construction of the Mindong project in stages. The installation required an investment of CNY 15.45 billion. It features more than 5.26 million 650 W monocrystalline bifacial double-glass PV panels supplied by an unnamed manufacturer.

The extensive infrastructure of the project includes the installation of 1.23 million supporting piles, five 220 kV booster stations, and more than 208 km of transmission lines connecting the array to the grid via a 750 kV substation.

China Green Development Group (CGDG), established in December 2020, is a major energy investment entity under the central Chinese government, succeeding the former State Grid-owned Luneng Group. Managed directly by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), CGDG focuses on the investment, construction, and management of renewable energy projects. The group aims to achieve more than 20 GW of renewable energy installations by the end of 2024.