Sunrise brief: Scorecard rates most reliable solar modules

Solar module reliability ranked in scorecard The independent test lab Kiwa PVEL names 53 manufacturers and 388 models–a record number of Top Performers in the ten-year history of the Scorecard.

Building public trust around large-scale solar energy projects The Department of Energy awards $9.5 million to four projects intended to learn about best community engagement practices for solar siting and permitting.

ITRPV says solar module prices fell 50% in 2023 The new edition of the International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaic (ITRPV), published this week, reveals that the world’s installed PV capacity reached 1.6 TW at the end of last year. The learning curve, which reflects average module prices relative to cumulative shipments, is 24.9% for the period from 1976 to 2023.

Freight costs edge toward pandemic levels, hitting solar module costs Freight costs, which represent around 4% of a solar module’s total costs, are increasing on trade lines between the Far East and the US West Coast, Northern Europe, and Mediterranean region.

People on the move: Wood Mackenzie, Borrego, Skydweller Aero and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Former U.S. nuclear weapon test site to host solar energy projects The Department of Energy will develop a 400 MW solar array at the Idaho National Laboratory site, large enough to power about 70,00 homes.