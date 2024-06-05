People on the move: Wood Mackenzie, Borrego, Skydweller Aero and more

Wood Mackenzie, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital, has appointed Xizhou Zhou EVP and Head of Power and Renewables, effective 3 June.

Zhou joins Wood Mackenzie from S&P Global, where he has led the Global Power and Renewables division of its Commodity Insights business since the merger of IHS Markit and S&P Global. Prior to that, he spent 15 years with IHS Markit, IHS Energy, and Cambridge Energy Research Associates in Boston, Beijing, and Washington, DC, most recently leading the firm’s Global Power & Renewables practice and Asia Pacific gas, power and renewables business. Based in Washington D.C., he holds Bachelor of Art and Master of Environmental Management degrees, both from Yale University.

Skydweller Aero Inc. announced Jilinda Crowley as chief financial officer. The company is a pioneering transatlantic aerospace company developing and manufacturing a fleet of very large solar powered aircraft capable of achieving perpetual flight with heavy, powerful payloads.

Jilinda brings tremendous skill and experience to the CFO role, having previously been CFO at magniX, and before that at Electra.aero. Prior to that, Jilinda held a series of senior positions with increasing responsibility at Rolls Royce: vice president of government relations, vice president of investor relations, CFO of Civil Small and Medium Engines, and senior vice president for Civil Aerospace Programs. In that position she managed the company’s $10 billion global engine and aftermarket business.