People on the move: Wood Mackenzie, Borrego, Skydweller Aero and more

Wood Mackenzie, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital, has appointed Xizhou Zhou EVP and Head of Power and Renewables, effective 3 June.
Zhou joins Wood Mackenzie from S&P Global, where he has led the Global Power and Renewables division of its Commodity Insights business since the merger of IHS Markit and S&P Global. Prior to that, he spent 15 years with IHS Markit, IHS Energy, and Cambridge Energy Research Associates in Boston, Beijing, and Washington, DC, most recently leading the firm’s Global Power & Renewables practice and Asia Pacific gas, power and renewables business. Based in Washington D.C., he holds Bachelor of Art and Master of Environmental Management degrees, both from Yale University.
Skydweller Aero Inc. announced Jilinda Crowley as chief financial officer. The company is a pioneering transatlantic aerospace company developing and manufacturing a fleet of very large solar powered aircraft capable of achieving perpetual flight with heavy, powerful payloads.
Jilinda brings tremendous skill and experience to the CFO role, having previously been CFO at magniX, and before that at Electra.aero. Prior to that, Jilinda held a series of senior positions with increasing responsibility at Rolls Royce: vice president of government relations, vice president of investor relations, CFO of Civil Small and Medium Engines, and senior vice president for Civil Aerospace Programs. In that position she managed the company’s $10 billion global engine and aftermarket business.
- Katlyn Lawver has accepted a role as VP of Pre-Construction with Convergent Energy and Power after 9 years with Borrego / New Leaf Energy
- Raman Mall is starting a new position as Director, Transmission & Distribution Engineering at SaskPower
- Michael Williams started a new position as Senior Vice President of Sales at Catalyze
- Chris Kalowes started a new position as Senior Key Account Manager- Energy Storage at Sungrow Power Supply
North America’s leading renewable energy search firm
- Calgary, Alberta
- Permanent
- Wind
Job Description
As Wind Turbine Technician you will be responsible for operation and maintenance of a 145MW project in Alberta. You will ensure contractual obligations are met while providing on going substation and electrical support.
Key Functions:
- Perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, troubleshooting, and repairs of wind turbine subassemblies and related components.
- Operate and care for company property and equipment in an efficient and safe manner.
- Conduct status checks, including clearing error codes on wind turbines and resolving issues.
- Grease and torque wind turbines.
- Change gearbox oil in designated areas or wind fields.
- Replace mechanical components as needed.
- Service blade and hub components as required.
- Complete work orders, timecards, and other necessary paperwork for specific projects or assignments.
- Maintain respectful and harmonious working relationships with all external stakeholders on behalf of the company and the owners.
- Uphold all aspects of the company’s Environmental, Health, and Safety policies, practices, and programs.
- Adhere to the company’s core values.
- Perform other duties as assigned by the supervisor.
- Assist in operating the facility while maintaining zero environmental, health, and safety incidents or occurrences.
- Help achieve greater than 98% facility availability and maximize project returns while adhering to approved budgets.
- Work effectively and efficiently in a team environment.
- Maintain key relationships with landowners, stakeholders, and agencies.
Experience:
- Minimum of two years of experience in Wind Power preferred.
- Experience working with high, medium, and low voltage equipment.
- Wind Turbine Technician certificate, Technical Diploma, or Trade Certificate in Mechanical or Electrical fields; or
- Other equivalent combinations of directly related post-secondary education and experience may be considered.
