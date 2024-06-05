ITRPV says solar module prices fell 50% in 2023

The roadmap shows that bifacial solar cells will hold a 90% market share this year and throughout the next decade. However, for bifacial solar modules, the market share is only around 63%, suggesting a high level of integration of bifacial solar cells into monofacial module configurations.

ITRPV also focuses on efforts to reduce material consumption, including thinner wafers, less silver use through fine-line printing, and copper-containing metallization. Analysts expect increased throughput in solar factories over the next decade. Copper interconnections will remain dominant for cell-cell and string connections at the module level.

Manufacturers are increasingly favoring larger wafer formats like M10 182 mm and rectangular formats like M10R and G12R, while smaller formats like M6 with 166 mm² are losing market share and may soon disappear. Even larger sizes than G12 with 210 square millimeters are expected soon.

In module sizes, products ranging from 1.8 m² to 2.0 m² will dominate the rooftop segment, while modules from 2.5 m² to 3.0 m² lead the PV power plant market. Most new factories planned for this year have a nominal capacity of at least 5 GW, enabling economies of scale. However, smaller factories below 1 GW of capacity still serve niche applications and local markets.