Fronius unveils residential string inverter for rooftop solar

Fronius has announced the release of the Gen24 hybrid inverter, an inverter designed to support rooftop residential solar installations and home battery energy storage.

The string inverter is widely used in the rooftop solar industry in Europe and has now been developed for installation in North America.

The Fronius Gen24 comes in multiple sizes, including the Primo (single phase) which ranges 3 kW to 6 kW, and the Symo (three phase) ranging 3 kW to 10 kW. The standard Gen24 model comes with integrated basic backup power functionality, while the Gen 24 Plus edition has two backup power options and a battery connection.

Fronius string inverters use a Dynamic Peak Manager, a maximum power point tracking (MPPT) system that maximizes the yield of each solar panel under varied shading conditions across the array. The MPPT algorithm negates the need for DC optimizers under each panel, lowering the amount of components needed for the solar installation, while also lowering the cost, said Fronius.

The inverter is designed around flexibility in layouts and design, able to maximize output on complex roofs. It has a broad input voltage range, which Fronius said leads to efficient solar power generation even with differing roof orientations. The inverters also have flexibility in hardware and software compatibility with third-party devices. The hybrid inverters come with open interfaces to manage and integrate components like solar, batteries, backup loads and more.

Fronius inverters have active cooling fans built-in, supporting long term use. The inverters are rated for both indoor and outdoor use.

“Our inverter delivers unbeatable energy yields even on the most complex roofs and, thanks to the Dynamic Peak Manager that doesn’t require DC optimizers, even when shade comes into play,” said Martin Hackl, global director sales & marketing at Fronius International.

Currently, the inverter, when combined with battery energy storage, can support basic backup power supply, supporting the most important electrical loads in the home during an outage. Homeowners can select a designated backup power outlet to support phone chargers, Wi-Fi routers, and more during the outage. Fronius said Gen24 will later support whole-home energy storage backup during outages, once it releases its UP.storage software upgrade. Fronius said Gen24 customers can purchase the whole-home backup service without replacing any hardware once the service is available.

Fronius will launch the inverter via a product roadshow and accompanying trainings. More information on the launch here.

Fronius products are developed in produced in Europe, mainly in Austria. Founded in 1992, it has supported a total output of more than 35 GW of installer inverters to date.