U.S. solar industry week in review

California officials call for repeal of $24 fixed rate fee Although it’s better than the proposed $128 fee, a coalition objects to the $24 fixed monthly charge that the California Public Utilities Commission approved to be levied on customers, regardless of how much electricity is used at home.

California solar distributor goes out of business AEE Solar, a California-based solar distributor owned by Sunrun, announced it is going out of business in early May and placing its remaining inventory on clearance sale before closing operations. Such closures could be the result of weakened demand for distributed solar, particularly in California, since NEM 3.0 went into effect.

The U.S. may soon face another ongoing tariff enforcement saga Another round of antidumping and countervailing (AD/CVD) tariffs may be on the way, accord to a note from Roth Capital Partners. Not good news for the solar industry as it experienced project delays and cancellations when AD/CVD tariff enforcement threatened supply in the past.

PPAs are all the rage. Power purchase agreements (PPAs) have emerged as the go-to financing tool for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar adopters looking to avoid upfront costs and realize immediate energy savings. Read about Microsoft recently entering into two power purchase agreements for a total of 400 MW of solar energy from Texas solar plants.

U.S. DOE invests $4 million in thermal energy storage Thermal energy storage offers a low-cost alternative to existing energy storage technologies, and DOE is providing funding for a pilot demonstration program at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory on a multi-day energy storage system using heated sand.