Solar equipment distributor announces business close, inventory clearance

Wholesale solar equipment distributor AEE Solar issued a statement that it plans to permanently close its business on May 3, 2024. The company said it is placing its remaining inventory on clearance sale before closing operations.

“Our Customer Support Team and Territory Sales Managers are available to address any questions or concerns you may have during this time,” said AEE in a letter to customers. “We are committed to transparency and will keep you informed throughout the process, including confirmation of the final closing date, well in advance.”

The company noted SnapNrack solar racking customers can reach out to their AEE territory sales manager to explore purchasing options direct from SnapNrack going forward.

AEE Solar was founded in 1979, launched by David Katz from his home. The company expanded to specializing in off-grid equipment sales in 2002, reaching $8 million in sales that year. In 2005, Mainstream Energy invested in the company, and in 2012 the company opened an 80,000 square foot distribution center in Sacramento California. It was acquired by Sunrun, among the largest U.S. residential solar installers, in 2014.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude for your ongoing support. It has been a privilege serving you, and we wish you continued success. We look forward to serving you during this wind-down period,” said the company in its notification to customers.

Weakened distributed solar demand, particularly in California, has been posing a challenge for equipment providers for several months. A glut of unsold inventory has also been a mounting problem in much of western Europe.