Sunrise brief: How the IRA is changing the U.S. solar manufacturing landscape 

Duke Energy to build country’s first end-to-end 100% green hydrogen system in Florida The facility will be located at the utility’s DeBary solar plant, which has a 74.5 MW capacity.

How the IRA is changing the U.S. solar manufacturing landscape At the pv magazine RoundtablesUS 2023, a group of four experts answer questions including how realistic it is to reduce our dependence on Chinese imports, what the challenges are for manufacturers in setting up shop in the U.S., how we fill in anticipated gaps in the U.S. supply chain, and more.

Sunlight Financial files bankruptcy, acquired by industry consortium Sunlight Financial, whose stock price has plummeted amid accumulating more than $500 million in underwater loans, has been acquired by a consortium led by Greenbacker Capital Management, Sunstone Credit, IGS Ventures.

Solar-equipped residential neighborhoods springing up across the U.S. SunPower signs deals with four home building companies to bring sustainable homes to communities in eight states.

54,500 GW-miles of within-region transmission needed for a clean grid, says DOE Within-region transmission must increase 64% by 2035 to enable a clean grid, says the U.S. Department of Energy. The study will support DOE’s potential designation of National Interest Electric Transmission Corridors.

Nextracker announces split from majority holder, raises 2024 earnings outlook Majority holder Flex plans to spin off its remaining interests in Nextracker. Plus, the company raised its earnings guidance for 2024.