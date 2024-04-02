Sunrise brief: Solar industry needs better data gathering and predictions

Also on the rise: Solar equipment distributor announces business close, inventory clearance. Solving the challenges of a growing EV industry. And more.

pv magazine usa

Share

The fate of the solar industry hinges on better data gathering and predictions  Advancements in remote measurement can help solar companies to bypass inefficient and error-prone site visits to measure and record roof dimensions, azimuth, pitch, and localized shading at a given site in a more consistent and repeatable manner.

Solving the challenges of a growing EV industry  The U.S. Department of Energy announced funding for 17 battery recycling projects and also announces the launch of Battery Workforce Initiative to train tomorrow’s workers.

Roadmap to achieving Puerto Rico’s goal of 100% renewable energy by 2050 The report defines implementation actions, highly detailed in the PR 100 Final Report, but which are summarized into five actions from immediate to long-term to recurring.

Solar equipment distributor announces business close, inventory clearance AEE Solar will permanently close its business in May and is selling its inventory at clearance prices.

Solar connectors: How to maximize safety and performance Improperly installed solar connectors can cause damage far disproportionate to their share of upfront costs. Here’s how to prevent (or fix) the problem.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.