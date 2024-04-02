Sunrise brief: Solar industry needs better data gathering and predictions

The fate of the solar industry hinges on better data gathering and predictions Advancements in remote measurement can help solar companies to bypass inefficient and error-prone site visits to measure and record roof dimensions, azimuth, pitch, and localized shading at a given site in a more consistent and repeatable manner.

