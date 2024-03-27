Sunrise brief: Walmart makes big commitments to solar energy

Iron-based redox flow battery for grid-scale storage Researchers in the U.S. have repurposed a commonplace chemical used in water treatment facilities to develop an all-liquid, iron-based redox flow battery for large-scale energy storage. Their lab-scale battery exhibited strong cycling stability over one thousand consecutive charging cycles, while maintaining 98.7% of its original capacity.

Potential effect of the 2024 solar eclipse on solar energy production To compensate for potential loss of solar energy flowing to the grid, grid operators will have to be ready to rely on other sources to ensure grid stability, as was done during the 2017 and 2023 eclipse episodes.

Maxeon claims 24.9% efficiency for IBC solar panel Maxeon said it has achieved a 24.9% efficiency rating for a full-scale Maxeon 7 solar panel using its IBC technology. The U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) confirmed the result.

Walmart makes big commitments to solar energy The retail giant entered multiple new agreements across the U.S. with solar developers, furthering its position as a corporate leader in solar adoption.

Community solar group challenges assertions by CPUC Stating that the California Public Utilities Commission “embraces a myopic view”, CCSA comments characterize the CPUC proposed decision as misguided and misinformed, and determined it will not result in the development of community solar projects as envisioned by the legislature with the enactment of AB 2316.

1100 GW solar and 1000 GW storage now await transmission interconnection Solar, wind and battery storage accounted for nearly 95% of the capacity in transmission interconnection queues as of year-end 2023, based on preliminary data from Berkeley Lab, presented in a staff report from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Sunnova becomes exclusive solar provider at Home Depot stores Over 2,000 locations will host Sunnova representatives helping customers start their inquiry into solar, storage, and home energy management.