Maxeon claims 24.9% efficiency for IBC solar panel

Singapore’s Maxeon has announced that it has achieved an aperture module conversion efficiency of 24.9% for a full-scale Maxeon 7 PV panel.
The US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) confirmed the result. The Maxeon 7 module is based on interdigitated back contact (IBC) technology.
For the same panel, Maxeon achieved a power conversion efficiency of 24.7% in June.
“Maxeon 7 cells feature a unique and patented design to mitigate hotspot risk from cell cracking and heat buildup under shaded conditions.” the manufacturer said in a statement. “This results in increased reliability and power output, as supported by the Company’s 40-year warranty.”
The manufacturer hosts a Maxeon 7 pilot assembly line in the Philippines.
