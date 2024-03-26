Sunnova becomes exclusive solar provider at Home Depot stores

The Home Depot has entered a strategic partnership with Sunnova Energy International, making the adaptive services energy company the sole provider of solar and energy storage for Home Depot customers.

In over 2,000 locations, Sunnova representatives will help customers begin inquiry into their own home energy management potential.

“Our goal is to make clean, affordable and reliable energy services more accessible to everyone,” said Michael Grasso, executive vice president and chief revenue officer, Sunnova. “As utility rates continue to skyrocket across the country, weather patterns worsen, and remote work becomes more prevalent, the need for resilient, affordable, and dependable power at the home is non-negotiable.”

The alliance expands previous collaboration between the two companies. In 2021, Sunnova entered 100 Home Depot stores in hurricane prone areas of Florida, Virginia, and Maryland to provide customers with solar and home battery backup. In 2022, the company expanded to Puerto Rico, where its SunSafe brand of solar and battery storage was sold in all Home Depot stores on the island. By 2023 the partnership had expanded to about 400 stores and 15 markets nationwide.

