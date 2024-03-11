Sunrise brief: Top five solar states

Large area organic PV module achieves world record efficiency of 14.5% The module has a size of 143 mm x 143 mm and an active area of 204.11 cm². The result was certified by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE).

Weather records tumble across U.S. as Atlantic pressure keeps eastern skies clear In a new weekly update for <b>pv magazine</b>, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere led to irradiance as high as 30% above normal, and new records for solar generation and temperature in North America in mid-February.

GameChange validates 40-year maintenance-free design of Genius Tracker drive system At an outdoor site in Massachusetts, GameChange Solar trackers worked overtime in a test to determine how the drive system can be expected to function for 40 years.

Polysilicon prices further decouple, adverse factors thwart contract negotiations In a new weekly update for <b>pv magazine</b>, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, offers bite-sized analysis on solar PV module supply and price trends.

Solar simulator for perovskite-silicon tandem PV cells, modules A new measurement and solar simulator instrument designed for perovskite-silicon tandem cells and encapsulated mini-modules is the latest product from a collaboration between Canadian solar simulator supplier G2V Optics and U.S.-based measurement instrumentation company Sinton Instruments.

Charged by the IRA, U.S. expected to outpace Europe in lithium-ion battery cells Global manufacturing of lithium-ion battery cells are expected to triple between 2022 and 2025, according to a report from Clean Energy Associates.

U.S. solar industry week in review pv magazine USA spotlights news stories of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.