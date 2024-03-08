Solar simulator for perovskite-silicon tandem PV cells, modules

Canadian solar simulator developer G2V Optics and Sinton Instruments, a US-based PV characterization specialist, have created a solar simulator for solar cells and modules.
The new instrument supports both characterization and a Class AAA light in a single tool. It is designed to test all solar cell technologies, but with a focus on perovskite-silicon tandem cells and encapsulated mini-modules. It contains a fully programmable and tunable spectrum steady-state LED light combined with Sinton Instruments’ solar cell testing hardware and advanced characterization analysis software.
Named FCT-650SE, the instrument has a multi-source LED solar simulator with up to 36 tunable channels for spectrum control, integrated current versus voltage (IV) curve recording, and Suns-Voc measurement capability. It can perform both flash and continuous lighting tests. Also supported are maximum power point tracking (MPPT), light soaking, and automated measurement sequences.
Some of the supported tests and measurements include full IV curve, short circuit current, open circuit voltages, maximum power point, fill factor, efficiency, series resistance, shunt resistance, and Suns-Voc. For silicon devices, it can also measure bulk lifetime, lifetime at max power, substrate doping, substrate thickness, and power loss analysis.
The system has a footprint of approximately 4,645 cm2, which the manufacturer said is on par or slightly more compact than other solar simulators with similar illumination areas.
Its voltage and current range are 40 V and 20 A for silicon and 2.4 A for perovskite tandem devices. The temperature-controlled chuck can accommodate samples that range in size from 2 mm2 to 210 mm2. Custom chuck designs for unusual sizes are available from the manufacturer.
The testing instrument is available from both companies. Several units have already been built and delivered to customers, according to the manufacturers.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.