Sunrise brief: California community solar market lies in limbo

Solar now accounts for over 50% of new electricity capacity added to the U.S. grid Looking back at the first full year since passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. Solar Market Insight, Year-in-Review 2023 shows that the legislation has skyrocketed the industry and will have a lasting economic impact in terms of energy, jobs and investment opportunity.

Battery heavyweights reaffirm commitment to solid-state technology Only weeks after Chinese battery and car manufacturers united as part of a government-led initiative to commercialize solid-state battery technology, South Korea’s Samsung SDI has confirmed its readiness to start mass production of its all-solid-state battery technology with an energy density of 900 Wh/L.

Battery prices collapsing, grid-tied energy storage expanding From July 2023 through summer 2024, battery cell pricing is expected to plummet by over 60% (and potentially more) due to a surge in EV adoption and grid expansion in China and the U.S.

California community solar market lies in limbo The California Public Utilities Commission issued a proposed decision that the Net Value Billing Tariff conflicts with federal law, leaving to question the future of the potentially burgeoning community solar market.

IRS releases final rules for clean energy tax credit direct pay and transferability The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has released its final guidelines for the direct pay and credit transfer market created by the Inflation Reduction Act.

People on the move: Mission Solar Energy, Navisun, Birch Creek Energy, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

