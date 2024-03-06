People on the move: Mission Solar Energy, Navisun, Birch Creek Energy, and more

Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Image: pv magazine

Solar panel manufacturer Mission Solar Energy announced Sam Martens as it next president.

Navisun announced Jason Spreyer as chief executive officer. Navisun LLC is a solar independent power producer (IPP) headquartered in Massachusetts.

The Natural Resources Defense Council has announced Yamide Dagnet as international senior vice president. Dagnet will lead the organization’s International Department with significant focus on global environment and climate treaties, and international finance.

Jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:

  • Lindsay Mackay started a new position as Vice President, Renewables, Energy & Power at Marsh
  • Tom McIlwaine started a new position as Director of Greenfield Development at Birch Creek Energy
  • Chad Krulicki started a new position as Senior Vice President, Executive Creative Director at Antenna Group
  • John Miller started a new position as Chief Revenue Officer at Francis Energy

 

Settlements Associate

  • Portland, OR
  • Renewable Energy

Job Description

As the Settlements Associate, you will play a key role in the Asset Management team with a focus on managing the settlements process for solar and wind projects. You will work closely with clients, landowners, and other stakeholders across multiple ISOs to ensure settlements and accruals are calculated and invoiced properly. You will work closely with the team of asset managers to ensure that contracts and service agreements are in place and being adhered to.

Why You Should Apply:

  • Opportunity to be a key player in a fast-growing company
  • Competitive base salary and bonus structure
  • Hybrid work option
  • 401k matching, Health Benefits, Generous PTO policy

Responsibilities:

  • Compute monthly power generation accruals and settlements for wind and solar assets
  • Invoice counterparties for monthly settlements
  • Settle ISO invoices in ERCOT, SPP, PJM and MISO
  • Reconcile monthly cash received against accruals and investigate discrepancies
  • Prepare landowner payments, ensuring proper calculations and adherence to lease obligations
  • Manage landowner contracts in coordination with attorneys
  • Calculate, review, and settle O&M contractual availability results per the operations and maintenance agreements with various O&M providers
  • Responsible for managing certain aspects of various contract types: PPAs, landowner leases, interconnect agreements, O&M service agreements, permits, and other agreements
  • Assist with asset budgets and performance reports that include financial and operational KPIs
  • Prepare routine operational and financial reports, including variance analysis and forecasts
  • Utilize SCADA system for analysis, reports, and performance monitoring
  • Automate manual processes in reporting, dashboards, and ad hoc analyses
  • Collaborate within the asset management team and across other departments
  • Support Asset Management as needed

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent
  • 1-5 years of power generation settlements experience with utility scale wind and solar plants
  • Experience with ERCOT highly preferred
  • Proficient knowledge of Microsoft Office, particularly Excel
  • Experience with Microsoft PowerBI, Power Automate, and SQL is desirable
  • Be highly organized, energetic, assertive and able to work independently
  • Have detail-oriented and meticulous work habits, a strong organizational capability, and track record of meeting deadlines and using good judgement
  • Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to collaborate in a team environment
  • Have enthusiasm for the renewable energy industry; a positive attitude is a bonus
  • Have the ability to multitask and keep a cool head in demanding situations

