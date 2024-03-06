People on the move: Mission Solar Energy, Navisun, Birch Creek Energy, and more

Job Description

As the Settlements Associate, you will play a key role in the Asset Management team with a focus on managing the settlements process for solar and wind projects. You will work closely with clients, landowners, and other stakeholders across multiple ISOs to ensure settlements and accruals are calculated and invoiced properly. You will work closely with the team of asset managers to ensure that contracts and service agreements are in place and being adhered to.

Why You Should Apply:



Opportunity to be a key player in a fast-growing company

Competitive base salary and bonus structure

Hybrid work option

401k matching, Health Benefits, Generous PTO policy

Responsibilities:

Compute monthly power generation accruals and settlements for wind and solar assets

Invoice counterparties for monthly settlements

Settle ISO invoices in ERCOT, SPP, PJM and MISO

Reconcile monthly cash received against accruals and investigate discrepancies

Prepare landowner payments, ensuring proper calculations and adherence to lease obligations

Manage landowner contracts in coordination with attorneys

Calculate, review, and settle O&M contractual availability results per the operations and maintenance agreements with various O&M providers

Responsible for managing certain aspects of various contract types: PPAs, landowner leases, interconnect agreements, O&M service agreements, permits, and other agreements

Assist with asset budgets and performance reports that include financial and operational KPIs

Prepare routine operational and financial reports, including variance analysis and forecasts

Utilize SCADA system for analysis, reports, and performance monitoring

Automate manual processes in reporting, dashboards, and ad hoc analyses

Collaborate within the asset management team and across other departments

Support Asset Management as needed

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

1-5 years of power generation settlements experience with utility scale wind and solar plants

Experience with ERCOT highly preferred

Proficient knowledge of Microsoft Office, particularly Excel

Experience with Microsoft PowerBI, Power Automate, and SQL is desirable

Be highly organized, energetic, assertive and able to work independently

Have detail-oriented and meticulous work habits, a strong organizational capability, and track record of meeting deadlines and using good judgement

Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to collaborate in a team environment

Have enthusiasm for the renewable energy industry; a positive attitude is a bonus

Have the ability to multitask and keep a cool head in demanding situations

Apply here.