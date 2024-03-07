Array Academy offers field services and customized training for utility-scale solar workforce

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts employment of solar photovoltaic installers will grow 22% between 2022 and 2032. With two-thirds of U.S. solar jobs at installation and project development firms, the industry’s success trajectory rests on the shoulders of this workforce.

A well-trained solar installation workforce is crucial to the health of the solar industry. Technical expertise and understanding are essential for this field, but in-depth training has been lacking.

The U.S. Department of Energy states, “Deploying safe, reliable solar energy systems requires a skilled workforce that is properly trained to design and install these technologies.”

In response to the growing need for industry workers, Array Technologies has announced that it now offers a dedicated training academy with both classroom and hands-on learning opportunities. Array Field Services and Customer Training courses cover field installation and commissioning, as well as operation and maintenance (O&M) best practices.

The company says solar installers can work more coherently when they understand how the entire utility-scale solar process flows. Sites that avoid stalled progress due to repeat work or repairs become profitable and sustainable quicker.

Who pays the cost of inadequate training?

Solar developers, engineering, procurement, and construction contractors (EPCs), and O&M professionals stand to lose significantly when using unskilled installers.

For profitability and public perception, it’s essential for site developers, EPCs, and O&M partners to ensure their investments perform. Improper training puts installers at risk of poor professional reputation, loss of work, or even injury or death.

Proper training and certification ensure installers have crucial knowledge about complex electrical systems, massive component configurations, and an understanding of safety regulations.

NABCEP certification credits

Installers who go through Array Academy’s programs can earn up to eight credits toward certification from the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP). A highly respected organization in renewable energy, NABCEP offers certification that boosts industry knowledge, validates technical skills, and increases earning potential for installers.

With both remote and in-person training options, installers can engage with Array’s training programs in a way that works best for them.

The company says that while many installers have traditionally learned on the job, the Array Academy is a way to learn essential skills and regulations in practice settings. According to the manufacturer, the hands-on training allows a real-world understanding of processes and safety regulations before any real-world investment dollars or human welfare is at stake.

Learn more about the Array Academy here.