Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America (ISNA/ESNA) prepares for 2024 event

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America (ISNA/ESNA), the industry’s flagship solar + storage event, has announced a preview of exhibitors and exhibits for its highly anticipated 2024 conference and trade show, taking place at the San Diego Convention Center from January 17-19, 2024.

Known for its extensive business opportunities, hands-on education, and industry-leading “fun factor,” the event will feature a record turnout of more than 500 exhibitors supporting the solar, storage, and electric vehicle (EV) industries in 2024. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect and network with exhibitors that include Churod Americas, Electriq Power, Energate Solar, ESS, Inc., Fluence, Google, IronRidge, JinkoSolar, Power Electronics, REC Group, Soligent, SPAN, Victron Energy, and many more. With multiple pavilions, including an outdoor space, and navigational tools, the event will make it easy to source, explore, and select new products, solutions, and services.

“The 2024 event will provide unparalleled opportunities to connect, conduct business with, and learn from the most innovative companies in the solar and storage industries,” said Wes Doane, vice president of Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. “With our fourth annual Solar Games, plus a few surprises in the exhibit hall and beyond, ISNA/ESNA is going to deliver energy and inspiration to attendees from across the U.S. and abroad.”

Exhibit Hall Highlights

The Solar Games bracket-style tournament where top solar + storage installers compete for over $15,000 in total cash prizes

The Hub – a dynamic and educational presentation area

The EV Charging Infrastructure Pavilion – showcasing exhibitors in the solar, storage and EV charging markets

Additional Features

A selection of 24 educational sessions focused on technology, policy, safety, financing, and more

Deep dive, hands-on workshops led by industry experts and trusted organizations (including NABCEP)

A digital matchmaking platform and dedicated onsite space to facilitate connection and ease meetings

A moderator-led networking breakfast to connect and build community

The Thursday Night Party, exhibit hall happy hours, and other networking events

pv magazine partnership

PV Magazine readers are invited to attend ISNA/ESNA at a discounted partner rate. By using the code: PVMAG at the checkout, readers can save 20% on a conference pass and receive free admission to the exhibit hall.