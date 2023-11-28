Sunrise brief: D.C. area targets 250,000 solar rooftops by 2030

Renewables developer Longroad Energy secures $600 million in debt financing The funding adds to a $500 million equity investment made in Longroad Energy in 2022.

D.C. area targets 250,000 solar rooftops by 2030 There are currently about 72,000 solar rooftops in the target region that includes Washington D.C., Northern Virginia and parts of Maryland.

Study frames out EV charging network for the western National Park system Assuming there are nearly 40 million EVs on the road by 2030, researchers suggest the region needs between 2,350 and 4,610 direct current fast charging ports.

Infinite Turbine debuts heat pump turbine for homes, businesses Infinite Turbine has developed a heat pump turbine for residential and commercial applications, using PV or alternative electricity sources for simultaneous cooling and hydraulic power. The tech can be retrofitted with existing CO2 heat pump systems for air conditioning, hot water, and process heat.

Solar module prices may reach $0.10/W by end 2024 Tim Buckley, director of Climate Energy Finance, speaks to pv magazine about the current steep trajectory of solar module prices. He estimates that PV panels prices will end up dropping by 40% this year and predicts the closure of old technology and sub-scale solar manufacturing facilities, both in China and globally.

Lessons learned: Battery energy storage systems Taking a rigorous approach to inspection is crucial across the energy storage supply chain. Chi Zhang and George Touloupas, of Clean Energy Associates (CEA), explore common manufacturing defects in battery energy storage systems (BESS’) and how quality-assurance regimes can detect them.

Solar wafer prices marginally rise, supported by currency exchange rate In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.

Grid interconnection: The bottleneck holding back renewables developers “The reality is that without adequate electric grids and processes in place to connect this new wave of electricity supply with demand, it will be hard, if not impossible, to reach our clean energy goals,” writes Jeff Perry of Agilitas Energy.

Inverted perovskite solar cell achieves 25.1% efficiency via new passivation technique A group of scientists in the United States has utilized a new passivation strategy based on sulfur-modified methylthio molecules to build an inverted perovskite solar cell with a certified efficiency of 25.1% and remarkable stability. The proposed passivation approach reportedly led to a five-fold increase in carrier lifetime and a three-fold reduction in photoluminescence quantum yield losses.

An ag-tech revolution powered by the sun The growing role that agrivoltaics can play in helping to significantly reduce energy costs and meet clean energy targets.