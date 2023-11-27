Infinite Turbine debuts heat pump turbine for homes, businesses

The turbine, connected by a common shaft, links to the compressor and power take-off accessories. With variable heat from PV panels or solar thermal, the system stores heat in a sand battery or hot water tank, addressing solar power intermittency and offering levelized thermal storage.

Zeolite pellets may also be used as a heat storage medium. “Zeolite pellets have some interesting qualities, including releasing huge amounts of stored heat when water is applied, which make it perfect for this application, ” Giese said. “Solar PV can be used to store heat in the Zeolite pellets, then heat can be released when needed.”

The heat pump turbine can also be combined with battery storage. “Incorporating batteries is a viable solution,” he said. “They can store excess energy generated during peak sunlight and supply power during low sunlight periods, ensuring continuous operation of the heat pump turbine.”

The manufacturer said the heat pump turbines are highly efficient in converting energy, leading to lower energy consumption.

“This efficiency translates to lower operational costs over time, especially in heating and cooling applications,” Giese said. “Grid-based arbitrage can be realized by using off-peak power from the grid to generate cold water via a Calmac system or ice, which can be used during on-peak power when electrical rates are much higher, realizing significant cost savings.”

The company is currently developing and testing the system in Madison, in the US state of Wisconsin. It wants to sell it in any market sector where heat pumps and hydraulic motors are used, which includes industry and large industrial equipment such as construction equipment.

“The system could be used to retrofit existing CO2 heat pump systems which are used for air conditioning, hot water, and process heat. Such systems realize the user 20-80 percent energy and cost savings,” Giese stated.