Sunrise brief: Massachusetts lawmakers urged to adopt “million solar roofs” equivalent

Energy Vault begins building first-of-its-kind green hydrogen storage project The 293 MWh green hydrogen and battery storage facility is being built in utility Pacific Gas & Electric’s service territory in Northern California.

Meyer Burger to shut down plant in Germany and pivot to the U.S. Swiss solar panel maker Meyer Burger will seek shareholder approval for a rights issue of as much as $284 million to finance the completion of its U.S. manufacturing facilities in Colorado and Arizona.

DOE announces $366 million for energy projects in rural and remote communities The funding will support solar, energy storage and other clean energy deployment across 20 states and 30 tribal nations.

NREL finds 100% renewable scenario improves LA air quality and health NREL modeled that LA and surround counties could save over $4 billion from improved health outcomes. The most significant reductions in emissions resulted from electrification and infrastructural changes to the non-power sector, such as transportation and buildings.

Hope at the end of solar supply turbulence Growing demand for solar products is colliding with the hesitant shipment strategies of manufacturers, according to pvXchange’s Martin Schachinger.

All floating PV technologies at a glance An international research team has produced a comprehensive overview of more than 300 works of published literature on floating PV, spanning 2013 to 2022. The scientists laid out the benefits and challenges of the technology and pointed to gaps that should be filled with future studies.

Massachusetts lawmakers urged to adopt “million solar roofs” equivalent In California, Governor Schwarzenegger’s million solar roofs initiative spurred the nation’s largest small-scale solar market. Environment America created a petition to support a 10 GW buildout of solar in Massachusetts to preserve its forests and other lands.

Anza expands back-end visibility for solar module procurement The platform has added granular insights into technical, commercial, supply-chain, and risk-related aspects of equipment procurement.