Sunrise brief: First Solar plans to double manufacturing capacity by 2026

First Solar plans to double manufacturing capacity by 2026 The U.S.-based solar panel manufacturer issued strong 2024 revenue expectations in its Q4 earnings report.
The importance of community solar in all-of-the-above renewable energy strategy Recent studies show the many benefits of community solar, and to keep it on an upward trajectory, the Coalition for Community Solar Access encourages growth in third-party programs.
People on the move: Sunnova, Soltec, REC Solar and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
Solar at “twice the natural capacity factor of the sun” Eland Solar 2 and Skeleton Creek are two high-capacity factor renewable power plants moving through development.
U.S. solar up 52% in 2023 as nation deploys 35.3 GW of capacity Bloomberg NEF says U.S. clean energy generation grew by 0.9%, with wind and hydro generation falling and solar generation growing 15.4%.
Affordable Wire Management introduces two utility-scale hardware products The company introduced an assisted tensioning kit for messenger cables and a beam rod that can attach to a variety of pile types.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
