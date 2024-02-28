Affordable Wire Management introduces two utility-scale hardware products

Affordable Wire Management (AWM), a solar cable management systems manufacturer, announced two new products serving utility-scale solar projects.
The first is called Photon (Pulling Hardware & Optimized Tensioning On-the-Go) Kit, and it uses winch technology to assist with wire tensioning.
Above-ground cable management systems traditionally have required installation and tensioning of thousands of feet of messenger cable one pile at a time. AWM said this is a lengthy process that requires regular checks to temperature-dependent sag charts.
The Photon Kit instead uses a calibrated scale and winch to allow for precise end-to-end tensioning. The company said it speeds the process while diminishing the potential from cable snap or human error.
“Our Photon Kit has been proven to reduce project install times, often improving installation rates by 2.5 times or more,” said Scott Rand, chief executive officer and co-founder of AWM.
The kit was used in the Escalante Solar project, a 200 MW project in New Mexico.
“Construction crews were able to tighten 1000-1500 feet of cable in mere minutes and the 200+ MW project was completed in just a few months. That is record time, thanks to AWM’s innovations,” said David McElroy, electrical operations manager, Gridworks.
AWM’s other new product is called Helios (Heightened Elevation Load Integration & Outreach System). The product is a beam rod that is compatible with multiple pile types, attachable with a screw. It can also be attached to cylindrical piles via a U-bolt system.
“Manufactured through an extrusion process, our Helios Beam Rod is stronger, more scalable, and more corrosion-resistant than its predecessors, making it robust enough to handle even the most challenging conditions,” said Rand.
AWM’s products and all of their subcomponents are produced in the United States, making them eligible contributions to the Inflation Reduction Act’s domestic content requirements. Projects reaching the required domestic content threshold may be eligible for a 10% installed system cost tax credit adder.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.