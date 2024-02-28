People on the move: Sunnova, Soltec, REC Solar and more

Sunnova announced the appointment of Paul Mathews to Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Soltec has appointed Mariano Berges as the COO of the Soltec holding company. With over 20 years of experience, Berges has held various positions in renewable energy companies since 2005.

New Energy Equity, national developer and financier of community and commercial solar projects, welcomed Jackie Chambers to its leadership team as chief investment officer. Chambers will be responsible for shaping project finance strategy and the execution of monetizing and financing New Energy Equity’s pipeline of projects.

Boston-based solar and energy storage developer BlueWave announced that James Haley to the role of CFO and a as a member of their senior executive team. He will be leading BlueWave’s finance, treasury, and accounting operations and brings with him a background in financial leadership at both private and public companies in the manufacturing, biotechnology, and technology industries.

The board of trustees of the Puerto Rico Green Energy Trust appointed Nellie M. Gorbea Díaz as its first President and chief executive officer. The Puerto Rico Green Energy Trust is an independent, nonprofit organization created to foster and fund research, development and infrastructure projects that promote clean and renewable energy in Puerto Rico.

Jupiter Power LLC, a leading developer and operator of grid scale energy storage, appointed Jesse Campbell as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Jesse brings a wealth of experience in financial management and executive leadership, making him a valuable addition to Jupiter Power’s team.

Jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Rick Kilbourne started a new position as vice president, community solar project origination and development at SolarStone Partners, LLC

started a new position as vice president, community solar project origination and development at SolarStone Partners, LLC Leo Fajardo started a new position as director of project development at 174 Power Global

started a new position as director of project development at 174 Power Global Robb Jetty started a new position as chief executive officer of REC Solar

started a new position as chief executive officer of REC Solar Spiros Corcokios started a a new position as vice president of business development at Prevalon

North America’s leading renewable energy search firm

Job Of The Week: Sr. Manager, Development | Houston, TX Job Description As Senior Manager of Development, you will be responsible for leading development, origination and asset management efforts of grid-scale stand alone energy storage projects and EV battery-related initiatives. You will bring experience in developing strategies to drive growth, lead teams and have a deep understanding of the energy storage and EV markets. Why you should apply:

Medical, Dental, Vision coverage.

6% 401k match.

Strong company culture.

$200,000 – $250,000K base salary. Responsibilities:

Lead development of grid-scale and EV battery projects.

Identify potential valuable projects.

Originate and execute on projects during late stage development.

Develop strategies to drive growth and scalability to the company.

Work with teams to ensure project deliverables are on time.

Travel to work conferences, site visits, customer meetings.

Research current and relevant market and industry data as well as regulatory developments.

Maintain a pipeline of potential projects and report to executives on progress. Requirements

Bachelors in engineering, business or related.

3-5+ years experience in energy storage with a focus on business development and origination.

Knowledge of the energy storage and EV markets.

Bring strong leadership skills to the table.

Be able to work independently and collaboratively with excellent communication.