Anza expands back-end visibility for solar module procurement

Anza, a solar and energy storage procurement platform, announced it has introduced expanded capabilities that give buyers the ability to rank and organize procurement priorities based on technical, commercial, supply chain, and risk-related variables.

While module procurement decisions in the past several years have largely been dictated by price, shifting dynamics in the industry are changing that. Factors such as supply chain reliability and traceability, changes in module technologies, and extreme weather events are shifting the decision-making processes for purchasers. A pv magazine USA webinar featuring Clean Energy Associates dives into the variables to consider in today’s module procurement market.

Anza said solar and storage procurement processes have historically relied on inefficient, manual, and offline processes that are incompatible with today’s dynamic market.

Purchasers need to be able to react quickly to changing market complexities like equipment pricing volatility extreme weather and counterparty risk to external supply-chain factors like the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) and the ongoing Auxin petition related to antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD).

“Procurement professionals have to navigate a vast field of module options, and without access to real-time data to evaluate risk and other key factors, they are left having to make critical multi-million-dollar decisions with limited information,” said Mike Hall, chief executive officer, Anza.

Anza’s platform includes decision-making supporting features, including:

Availability of backend data and analytics so buyers can filter a market-wide, 360-degree view of options based on needs and values, including product price, size, performance in extreme weather, supply-chain factors (ex., UFLPA, AD/CVD), technical specifications, third-party traceability audits, payment terms, counterparty risk, and more.

Buyers may save time collecting and comparing data while instilling confidence that their purchasing decision will meet bankability requirements, alleviate schedule risk, and increase project profit.

Access to financial and basic technical and risk criteria, with advanced technical and risk-related data available to Anza customers.

Proprietary Effective Dollars per Watt calculations to assess the lifetime value of solar projects that take into account production and installation cost differences.

Anza was launched in May 2023 as an independent company. Its platform has facilitated more than 25 GW of solar and 60 GWh of energy storage across 650 projects to date.