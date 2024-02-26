Sunrise brief: California solar and storage project secures $1.1 billion

WeaveGrid, Toyota join forces to optimize EV grid charging in utility territories The partnership currently exists in WeaveGrid’s utility programs in Michigan, Maryland, California, Colorado, New Mexico, and Minnesota.

Millions in government funding to advance batteries for planes, trains, and maritime transport Arpa-e announced twelve research awards totaling $15 million to develop electric airplanes, electric railroads and ships servicing the continental U.S.

Field service bridging the gap in solar adoption Three strategies to manage and reduce project costs, access new talent pools and upskill workers, and positively influence public opinion about the worth of these projects.

Nova Scotia launches heat pump initiative Partnering with Canada’s Oil to Heat Pump Affordability program will enable LMI households to receive funding to cover the full cost of switching to a heat pump.

California solar and storage project secures $1.1 billion Arevon Energy secured the funds for a 374 MW solar project with co-located energy storage.