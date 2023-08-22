Sunrise brief: Solar industry reacts to finding that five module makers violated antidumping laws

Biden-Harris Administration launches interagency task force to build clean hydrogen economy Under the new task force, federal agencies will coordinate efforts related to hydrogen across multiple areas, which includes enhanced outreach with tribal communities and other historically underserved communities.

Multi-day energy storage increases grid capacity by factor of ten Form Energy released a white paper that provides further evidence that multi-day energy storage, like its iron-air technology, can substantially reduce the costs for New York to achieve its ambitious decarbonization targets.

Commerce finds solar antidumping violations: An industry reacts pv magazine USA shares solar industry reactions to the finding that five major solar panel providers are in violation of U.S. antidumping laws.

California solar generation grew twentyfold in a decade New data shows that the energy mix in California is moving away from fossil fuels, and embracing wind, solar and other clean resources.

KiloVault introduces solar-ready DIY off-grid battery The battery is available in sizes between 4.3 kWh to 27.6 kWh, comes pre-wired with a single-phase AC inverter and can directly receive electrical loads.

Multi-generation photovoltaic leaf to produce electricity, thermal energy, water A UK research team has developed a photovoltaic leaf concept that can produce electricity, water and thermal energy in a single device. The system, inspired by a leaf, is based on a biomimetic transpiration (BT) layer that cools down the embedded PV unit and utilizes excess heat from the cell to produce water and heat energy.