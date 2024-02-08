Sunrise brief: Super Bowl to be hosted in first 100% renewable energy NFL stadium

Nextracker makes its mark in distributed energy generation Nextracker inked agreements with channel partners trained to resell the company’s flagship NX Horizon solar tracker to help scale DG sales to the commercial and industrial segment.
Battery storage plus hydrogen can enable a reliable, cheap clean energy transition A Stanford University report found that transitioning to clean energy could enable many countries to reduce annual energy cost by around 61%.
RFP alert: DOE to provide $1.2 billion for transmission buildout The RFP will use capacity contracts to commit DOE to purchase up to 50% of the maximum capacity of a transmission line.
Super Bowl to be hosted in first 100% renewable energy NFL stadium The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas sources 10 MW of off-site solar, as well as wind, geothermal and hydroelectric power, among other sustainability measures.
Utah bill proposes rooftop solar net metering rate protection In the wake of net metering cuts leading to an industrywide implosion in California, Utah regulators are proposing a law that would increase compensation for exporting rooftop solar generation.
Yaskawa Solectria Solar to exhibit U.S.-made utility-scale inverters In partnership with solar panel manufacturer First Solar, the company developed the inverters to reduce degradation rates.
People on the move: GlidePath Power Solutions, Onyx Renewable Partners, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
