People on the move: GlidePath Power Solutions, Onyx Renewable Partners, and more

GlidePath Power Solutions, a standalone energy storage developer, owner and operator, announced Vijay Singh has joined as chief commercial officer (CCO).
“As one of the earliest champions of battery storage projects in wholesale power markets, Vijay is a pioneer of American energy storage,” said GlidePath CEO Chris McKissack.
Alvarez & Marsal announced the appointment of Gary Rahl and Joseph Halverson as energy practice managing directors.
RS Technologies Inc., a global manufacturer of composite utility poles, announced that the company’s board of directors has appointed John Higgins as chief executive officer.
Jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:
- David Whitehead started a new position as Structured Teams Member at Procido LLP
- Angie Daoud was promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Onyx Renewable Partners L.P.
- Tasha McCarter started a new positions as VP of Cleantech Strategic Growth at RWE
- Henry Colton started a new position as Director of Sales – East at Generac Power Systems
North America’s leading renewable energy search firm
Senior Performance Engineer
- Austin, TX
- Solar
Job Description
As a Sr. Performance Engineer, you will work within the Asset Management team, which is responsible for the technical management of a growing portfolio of distributed generation and utility-scale projects located across the United States. As a senior performance engineer in the renewable industry, you will be responsible for analyzing and interpreting data related to power plant performance, modeling, and prediction. Your work will help inform strategic decision-making and improve operational efficiency in the industry. You will collaborate closely with engineers, O&M teams, project managers, and business stakeholders to identify opportunities for data-driven insights and solutions.
Responsibilities:
- Collect, clean, and analyze large data sets related to power plant performance, modeling, and prediction.
- Develop predictive models and algorithms to forecast power plant performance and troubleshoot underperforming PV systems, identify potential component failures and modeling issues, and recommend corrective actions to meet guaranteed capacity and energy production targets.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement data-driven solutions that improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.
- Design, implement and maintain APIs to enable easy access to data from various sources such as Data Acquisition System (DAS), equipment manufacturers (e.g. inverter, transformers), National Weather Services, third party weather data providers, etc.
- Experience developing and executing Extract, Transform, Load processes with SQL databases.
- Lead in the development of programming code to automate internal and external reporting requirements.
- Work with stakeholders to identify their requirements for data analysis, model development, and performance optimization, and work with the team to deliver solutions that meet those requirements.
- Communicate findings and recommendations to technical and non-technical stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.
Requirements:
- Master’s degree in a relevant field, such as computer science, data science, math, physics, and/or engineering such as electrical and 5 years of combined experienced in performance engineering and data scientist in a similar role.
- Domain expertise in the solar energy industry.
- Proficiency in Python, R, SQL, and/or other programming skills
- Proficiency in the use of business intelligence tools and other analytical tools (e.g. PowerBI, Tableau, Plotly, Pandas, NumPy, Matplotlib)
- Proficiency in MS Excel (inc. VBA and/or macros).
- Proficiency with photovoltaic performance modeling tools such as PVsyst, PVLIB Python, NREL SAM and other PV software and models.
- Proficiency and demonstrated experience working with real-world data in all phases of the data science life cycle—data compilation, data exploration, feature selection and engineering, training, testing and communication of results.
- Knowledge of solar monitoring platforms (AlsoEnergy, GPM, Powerfactors, etc.)
- Experience conducting performance evaluation of PV performance using ASTM and IEC.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.