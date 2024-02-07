People on the move: GlidePath Power Solutions, Onyx Renewable Partners, and more

GlidePath Power Solutions, a standalone energy storage developer, owner and operator, announced Vijay Singh has joined as chief commercial officer (CCO).

“As one of the earliest champions of battery storage projects in wholesale power markets, Vijay is a pioneer of American energy storage,” said GlidePath CEO Chris McKissack.

Alvarez & Marsal announced the appointment of Gary Rahl and Joseph Halverson as energy practice managing directors.

RS Technologies Inc., a global manufacturer of composite utility poles, announced that the company’s board of directors has appointed John Higgins as chief executive officer.

Jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:

David Whitehead started a new position as Structured Teams Member at Procido LLP

started a new position as Structured Teams Member at Procido LLP Angie Daoud was promoted to Chief Operating Officer at On yx Renewable Partners L.P.

was promoted to Chief Operating Officer at yx Renewable Partners L.P. Tasha McCarter started a new positions as VP of Cleantech Strategic Growth at RWE

started a new positions as VP of Cleantech Strategic Growth at RWE Henry Colton started a new position as Director of Sales – East at Generac Power Systems

North America’s leading renewable energy search firm

Senior Performance Engineer Austin, TX

Solar Job Description As a Sr. Performance Engineer, you will work within the Asset Management team, which is responsible for the technical management of a growing portfolio of distributed generation and utility-scale projects located across the United States. As a senior performance engineer in the renewable industry, you will be responsible for analyzing and interpreting data related to power plant performance, modeling, and prediction. Your work will help inform strategic decision-making and improve operational efficiency in the industry. You will collaborate closely with engineers, O&M teams, project managers, and business stakeholders to identify opportunities for data-driven insights and solutions. Responsibilities: Collect, clean, and analyze large data sets related to power plant performance, modeling, and prediction.

Develop predictive models and algorithms to forecast power plant performance and troubleshoot underperforming PV systems, identify potential component failures and modeling issues, and recommend corrective actions to meet guaranteed capacity and energy production targets.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement data-driven solutions that improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.

Design, implement and maintain APIs to enable easy access to data from various sources such as Data Acquisition System (DAS), equipment manufacturers (e.g. inverter, transformers), National Weather Services, third party weather data providers, etc.

Experience developing and executing Extract, Transform, Load processes with SQL databases.

Lead in the development of programming code to automate internal and external reporting requirements.

Work with stakeholders to identify their requirements for data analysis, model development, and performance optimization, and work with the team to deliver solutions that meet those requirements.

Communicate findings and recommendations to technical and non-technical stakeholders in a clear and concise manner. Requirements: Master’s degree in a relevant field, such as computer science, data science, math, physics, and/or engineering such as electrical and 5 years of combined experienced in performance engineering and data scientist in a similar role.

Domain expertise in the solar energy industry.

Proficiency in Python, R, SQL, and/or other programming skills

Proficiency in the use of business intelligence tools and other analytical tools (e.g. PowerBI, Tableau, Plotly, Pandas, NumPy, Matplotlib)

Proficiency in MS Excel (inc. VBA and/or macros).

Proficiency with photovoltaic performance modeling tools such as PVsyst, PVLIB Python, NREL SAM and other PV software and models.

Proficiency and demonstrated experience working with real-world data in all phases of the data science life cycle—data compilation, data exploration, feature selection and engineering, training, testing and communication of results.

Knowledge of solar monitoring platforms (AlsoEnergy, GPM, Powerfactors, etc.)

Experience conducting performance evaluation of PV performance using ASTM and IEC. Apply here