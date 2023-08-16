Sunrise brief: First Solar reports forced labor in supply chain

Enphase releases solar products optimized for NEM 3.0 The solar microinverter and battery energy storage provider released updates to its product suite to maximize returns under the new net metering rates regime in California.
First Solar explores potential of quantum-dot solar modules In a joint development effort with UbiQD, thin-film solar manufacturer, First Solar, is exploring the potential use of quantum dots in enhancing solar photovoltaics.
Nikola announces recall of battery electric vehicles, pauses sales after fire investigation The company said the voluntary recall will not affect its hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles currently in production, as they have a different design.
Nautilus acquires 23 MW of community solar assets in Maryland Nautilus is no stranger to community solar in Maryland, having been an early participant in the community solar pilot program. The company owns and manages nearly 90 MW of operational and late-stage development projects in the state.
Research shows bats stay away from ground mounted solar plants New research from the United Kingdom claims that ground mounted PV facilities have a negative effect on bat activity. According to the scientists, the panels may be causing some bats to alter their flight paths, potentially resulting in further fragmentation of the ecological landscape.
First Solar reports forced labor in supply chain A third-party examination revealed that employees employed by four subcontractors at manufacturing sites in Malaysia were subject to unethical labor practices.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.