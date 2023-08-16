Sunrise brief: First Solar reports forced labor in supply chain

Enphase releases solar products optimized for NEM 3.0 The solar microinverter and battery energy storage provider released updates to its product suite to maximize returns under the new net metering rates regime in California.

First Solar explores potential of quantum-dot solar modules In a joint development effort with UbiQD, thin-film solar manufacturer, First Solar, is exploring the potential use of quantum dots in enhancing solar photovoltaics.

Nikola announces recall of battery electric vehicles, pauses sales after fire investigation The company said the voluntary recall will not affect its hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles currently in production, as they have a different design.

Nautilus acquires 23 MW of community solar assets in Maryland Nautilus is no stranger to community solar in Maryland, having been an early participant in the community solar pilot program. The company owns and manages nearly 90 MW of operational and late-stage development projects in the state.

Research shows bats stay away from ground mounted solar plants New research from the United Kingdom claims that ground mounted PV facilities have a negative effect on bat activity. According to the scientists, the panels may be causing some bats to alter their flight paths, potentially resulting in further fragmentation of the ecological landscape.

First Solar reports forced labor in supply chain A third-party examination revealed that employees employed by four subcontractors at manufacturing sites in Malaysia were subject to unethical labor practices.