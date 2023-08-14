Sunrise brief: Sunlight Financial challenged to sell $550 million in residential loans 

Nikola bags $58.2 million for hydrogen stations to fuel heavy-duty vehicles The largest of the grants is $41.9 million from the California Transportation Commission, along with California Department of Transportation, to build six refueling stations for heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell trucks in Southern California.

Sunlight Financial challenged to sell $550 million in residential loans Following the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, the loan products of the residential solar finance company Sunlight Financial are at risk of being sold for a loss. This has led the firm to question its ability to continue operating.

New mooring system for offshore, coastal floating solar arrays The novel mooring solution consists of perimeter pontoons, barriers, clump weights, mooring lines and anchors. Its creators claim it is cheaper in materials and maintenance, as well as more wave-stable, compared to mooring systems using elastic cables.

How New York State can stay on track with green-grid goals The Office of the New York State Comptroller suggests streamlining three parallel processes to ensure a carbon-free grid by 2040.