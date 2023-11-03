Sunrise brief: Maintaining quality, reliability and durability in the solar supply chain 

Also on the rise: SolarEdge tumbles on significantly reduced Q4 outlook.

The quiet shift from central to string inverters in utility-scale solar  Central inverters still dominate the U.S. utility solar market but string inverters are beginning to get more traction in 10+ MW projects.  

U.S., China dominate solar investment China and the United States consistently attract the most annual solar investments. Together, they have received about 50% of all solar investments since 2015, according to a new report by the International Solar Alliance.

SolarEdge tumbles on significantly reduced Q4 outlook The solar inverter provider expects Q4 revenues to be less than half of the $725 million reported in Q3.

H2B2’s California facility to produce up to three tons of green hydrogen per day  The SoHyCal project is located in Fresno and is currently fully operational in its first phase.

Maintaining quality, reliability and durability in the solar supply chain  At the pv magazine Roundtables US 2023, four experts weighed in on the importance of testing, inspection, standardized data and more, in the never-ending quest to build a reliable and resilient solar industry.

California greenhouse to integrate clear-glass photovoltaics ClearVue clear solar glass will be installed on System USA’s greenhouse, adding 82 kW of power.

Longroad Energy starts construction on 377 MW Arizona solar project  Sun Streams 4 is the company’s largest project to date. The facility is expected to ease grid congestion during peak hours and stimulate over $100 million into Arizona’s economy.

